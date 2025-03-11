Fake Prada bag destroyed as offender dumps faeces and rubbish all over house

An ASBO breaching offender walked into someone’s house while they were out and proceeded to scatter filthy rubbish over their floors and damage their possessions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly McLachlan, 38, destroyed a “Prada handbag” and a laptop during her rampage and then told the residents, when she later met them out in the community, they better check their house and then laughed.

McLachlan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pleaded guilty to a multitude of offences involving threatening behaviour and breaches of her anti-social behaviour order in and around the Bonnybridge area over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of her criminal activities McLachlan has threatened her neighbours and attacked and injured police officers – jamming a male officer’s thumb between her head and a cell door and kicking a female officer in the stomach and head.

McLachlan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The most recent case saw her enter a house in Peathill Road, Bonnybridge, and “maliciously deposit” refuse around the property, as well as damage a laptop, handbag and mirror on September 1 last year.

The procurator fiscal said: “The complainers left to walk their dog and the property was left clean and tidy. There were several bags of rubbish outside the front door which were going to be taken to the tip the following day.

"The front door was left unlocked because the complainer was unsure if her father had keys to get in to the address.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they were out in Bonnybridge area the complainers met and spoke with a drunken McLachlan, who told them “you better check your house” and laughed.

"They returned to their home address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They found the rubbish bags had been emptied all over the floors of every room. The bags had contained faeces and mouldy food.”

It was stated a “Prada handbag” which supposedly cost £1250 had been damaged, a £1100 laptop had been soaked with juice and a £300 mirror had been smashed.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said McLachlan had been going through a “very difficult period” in her life and even before her court appearance last Thursday she had to be put in a separate room due to animosity between her and former neighbours and others who had also attended court on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mullholland said he had his doubts about the supposed value of the items which had been damaged.

"The handbag would have had to be genuine to be valued as high as that,” he said. “It wasn’t genuine.”

He added McLachlan, who once lived in the Bonnybridge area, had now moved away, trying her best to avoid confrontations with her neighbours and family.

Sheriff James Hastie said he would deal with all the complaints – some which dated back three years – against McLachlan with one sentence and placed her on a supervised community payback order for two years, with a review to take place in three month’s time.

Since there was no vouching as to the actual cost of the items McLachlan had damaged, Sheriff Hastie did not make any order for compensation.