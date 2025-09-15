Face plant: Bonnybridge domestic leaves woman with burst nose and bump on head

An offender had indulged in ‘excess alcohol intake’ when he got into a struggle with his partner which ended with her face planting into a wall.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dean Halliday, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – engaging in a struggle with a woman and injuring her – at an address in North Main Street, Carronshore on June 28.

The procurator fiscal said: “It was 6pm and they went out to dinner with her family. At 11pm the accused left and went to a nearby takeaway. On the way back to the address an argument ensued between the accused and the complainer.

"Back at the address they became engaged in a struggle, during which the complainer’s face has hit the kitchen wall. Her nose burst and there was a large bump on her forehead above her eye.

Halliday appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She left the address without shoes and walked to her brother’s house.”

Halliday later phone his partner’s mother and began crying, saying how much he loved her daughter.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “I’m fairly confident to say this was a one off. They have been back together and are now engaged to be married. He has also stopped drinking alcohol. This offence happened because of excess alcohol intake.

"He has just cut it out altogether and feels better for it.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It was a horrible offence and must have been very distressing for your fiancee. I note this was an isolated incident.”

She placed Halliday, 17 Paterson Place, Bonnybridge, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

