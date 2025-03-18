'Extremely toxic' relationship derails Falkirk train offender's efforts to go straight

An offender who made life miserable for passengers and staff on a Falkirk-bound train with his Buckfast-fuelled antics has seen his own efforts to reform go off track.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Perrie, 32, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on a train travelling from Edinburgh Haymarket to Falkirk High Station on July 4 last year.

Perrie had just had a fight with his partner and, heavily intoxicated on the potent tonic wine, started taking his anger out on his fellow passengers – calling two women “cows” and then asking in anyone in the entire carriage had the “balls” to “grass” on him.

At a previous court appearance, procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The accused boarded the train at 5.15pm at Edinburgh Waverley and was seen to be

The train had to wait at Falkirk High Station to allow police to come and remove Perrie (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

in possession of a bottle of Buckfast. After the train left Haymarket he was heard to shouting randomly at other passengers then asking them ‘what are you looking at?’.

“He called two female passengers ‘cows’ and caused them to move away from him. He was then heard to shout to the whole carriage ‘who has the balls to grass me in?’.

"In the meantime the train was held at Falkirk High Station to await the arrival of police, which caused delays to trains and annoyance to passengers. Officers arrived at 5.50pm and traced Mr Perrie, who tried to walk away from them.”

It was stated Perrie had been in a dispute with his partner at the time and was so intoxicated he had “very little recollection” of events on the train.

The court heard he was receiving help for his alcohol problems from the Salvation Army and had been sober for 51 days.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Perrie had previous convictions.

"This was an unpleasant offence,” she said. “You were causing significant disruption and distress to passenger on the train.”

At that time she placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next 15 weeks. The order was then altered to 10pm to 7am on Tuesdays to allow Perrie to attend his alcohol support meetings.

Last Thursday the court heard Perrie had subsequently breached this restriction of liberty order on 12 separate occasions and his electronic monitoring tag had now been removed by the authorities.

It was stated everything had been going well for him until he got involved in a “extremely toxic” relationship with a woman which supposedly caused him to relapse into alcohol and drug abuse once more.

Perrie was said to now have obtained some level of “clarity” and ended the relationship, realising it was doing him no favours.

Sheriff Alison Michie said she was concerned by the number of times Perrie had breached the court’s orders between December and January.

However, she placed him on another restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his 4 Avenue Street, Rutherglen, home between 8pm and 7am for the next four weeks.

