Expensive hobby: Bonnybridge offender hit hard in the pocket for driving latest 'project' without a licence
Barry Reid, 29, was spotted driving the vehicle by police officers as he turned into a street. He must have spotted them too because he left the car and “made off” down a canal path.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Barry Reid, 29, had pleaded guilty to driving without and licence and with no insurance on Broomhill Road and Foundry Road, Bonnybridge on November 26 last year.
"It was 2.55pm and police were on mobile patrol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They noticed a Renault Clio travelling in the direction of High Bonnybridge. As he turned into Foundry Road, police have had a clear view into the vehicle and saw the accused to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.”
Officers found the vehicle unattended a short time later and a member of the public told them they had seen Reid make off down a canal path. He was later traced.
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said: “He took the wrong decision to drive the vehicle, He bought it to do it up – his hobby is fixing up cars and bikes.”
Sheriff Craig Harris noted this was the second time Reid had been convicted of driving without a licence – the first offence occurring back in 2023.
He banned him from driving for six months and fined him £515 to be paid at a rate of £40 per fortnight.