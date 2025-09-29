Ex-serviceman booted boxer dog unconscious at Falkirk area beauty spot

An armed forces veteran who claimed walking his dog helped him with his PTSD kicked the animal on the head with so much force on one of their walks he left it unconscious and foaming at the mouth.

William Rankin, 54, stated his dog walks helped him “alleviate” his PTSD issues and claimed to be a dog lover – but his violent actions led to his dog requiring emergency treatment.

Rankin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after being found guilty of causing an animal unnecessary suffering at the Pineapple, Dunmore Park, Airth on December 22 last year.

The charges stated Rankin kicked his male boxer dog named “Spence” on the head “rendering him unconscious and causing him to foam at the mouth” so he required emergency veterinary treatment.

Rankin kicked his dog unconscious while the pair were out walking at the Dunmore Pineapple in Airth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, said Rankin – a former serviceman – was a dog lover and an animal lover.

"He understands he has to be punished in some way. He has served his country abroad and has been injured on many occasions and has worked with dogs in the past.”

Mr Hendry added Rankin suffered from PTSD and “taking his dog for a walk is a way of alleviating these problems”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s difficult to square your apparent loved of dogs with the way you behaved on this occasion.”

He placed Rankin, 8 Eaterton Grove, Cowie, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Sheriff Shead refrained from making Ranking subject to an order disqualifing him from owning dogs.

