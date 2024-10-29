A heavy machinery operator was four times over the drink drive limit when he moved his car only a matter of yards in an effort to park it and ploughed into a lamp post.

Stephen Taylor, 36, was seen to lose control of his vehicle and crash it.

The incident was reported to police who arrived on the scene and quickly realised Taylor was over the limit.

He was later said to have driven the vehicle “only a few yards” and had supposedly been trying to park it at the time.

Police took Taylor to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after he failed the roadside drink driving test (Picture: Submitted)

Taylor appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Randyford Street, Falkirk on August 26, 2022. He gave a reading of 319 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “It was 5.30pm when police attended at the location in relation to a separate matter. They spoke to the accused and he said ‘it was me’.

"He failed the roadside test and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where a urine sample was taken.”

The court heard a “civilian witness” had reported Taylor to police after seeing him lose control of the vehicle and hit a lamp post.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He didn’t flee the scene. He drove it for only a few yards and was only driving it to park it. He has a significant record, but has not been in trouble for years.

“He seems to have grown out of it – apart from this evening of stupidity.”

Mr Hutchison said Taylor’s job, which requires him to drive heavy machinery, will now be lost to him.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It was an extraordinarily high reading. You’re lucky no one was hurt. It was an extremely stupid thing to do and you will lose your job as a result.

"You’re the person who pays the price.”

She placed Taylor, 99 Westfield Street, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was disqualified from driving for three years.