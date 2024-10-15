Early morning comedown: Drunken clubber taken to the ground outside Falkirk nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender’s drunken night out led to an angry encounter with a bouncer after she was thrown out of a town centre nightclub.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Hunter, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a female bouncer – kicking her on the head – at XOXO, Princes Street, Falkirk on October 29 last year.

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.45am and the accused was ejected from the premises by staff due to her intoxication levels. She began to argue with one of the bouncers, then became involved in a physical struggle with the bouncer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was taken to the ground, where she has continued to struggle. Once she calmed down she was moved to a police vehicle where she was cautioned and charged.”

The court heard Hunter, 122 Seaforth Road, Langlees, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie simply admonished her.