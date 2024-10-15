Early morning comedown: Drunken clubber taken to the ground outside Falkirk nightclub
Chloe Hunter, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a female bouncer – kicking her on the head – at XOXO, Princes Street, Falkirk on October 29 last year.
Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.45am and the accused was ejected from the premises by staff due to her intoxication levels. She began to argue with one of the bouncers, then became involved in a physical struggle with the bouncer.
"She was taken to the ground, where she has continued to struggle. Once she calmed down she was moved to a police vehicle where she was cautioned and charged.”
The court heard Hunter, 122 Seaforth Road, Langlees, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
Sheriff Alison Michie simply admonished her.