Dunipace offender flies into rage after ex reveals to children their relationship is over

An offender had an “out of character blow up” after his former partner let slip to their children their relationship was at an end.

James Kennedy, 41, and his ex had been separated for some time but had not yet informed their children about this and he was still living at their address due to work and to her wishing him to still have contact with the children.

When she told the youngsters the truth about the relationship, Kennedy flew into a rage which saw him shout and swear at her, push her and grab her mobile phone from her when she threatened to call the police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kennedy had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Chestnut Crescent, Dunipace, on June 11.

Kennedy handed himself in to officers at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

The court heard Kennedy and his former partner had been in an on/off relationship for 16 years and had three children together.

"The accused moved out two years ago as the relationship began to break down,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She allowed him to stay over at the address and sleep on the couch due to the location of his workplace and to allow him to see the children.

"At 4pm on the day in question she returned from her work and said she needed to have another conversation with him about his not staying at the address anymore.

"He began shouting in front of the children and she told him to stop – which he refused. The accused went outside for a cigarette and while he was outside she told the children she was no longer in a relationship with him.

"He came in and swore at her, saying ‘why did you tell them?’ in an aggressive manner. She took the children upstairs as they were upset and scared due to his shouting.

"The accused followed them upstairs and they went into a bedroom, the complainer asking him to leave, which he repeatedly refused to do, saying ‘ you’ll need to make me leave’.

"She told him she would call the police.”

At this point things escalated as Kennedy snatched the woman’s mobile phone from her and put it in his pocket. He used his physical presence to block her from leaving the room.

He then pushed her causing her to fall and a mirror from a wall, but was not damaged. She managed to get her phone back and hit him in the face as she was trying to get him off of her.

"She called her mother, who could hear her sounding frantic and the accused screaming at her daughter. She also heard her granddaughter screaming, so made her way to the address."

Kennedy left before she arrived and later handed himself in at Falkirk Police Station.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He is ashamed and embarrassed by what happened that day. They had been talking about telling the children because they had been apart for some time.

"There was a blow up on this occasion because of this disclosure. He is sorry for what happened – it was very much out of character for him.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Kennedy, 48 Castleview Terrace, Haggs, £1040 to be paid at £100 per month.

