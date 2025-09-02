Drunken slur: Shieldhill offender tells police to 'get a better job'
Victoria Allardyce, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and conducting herself in a disorderly manner – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 27.
The court heard Allardyce was “under the influence of alcohol or drugs” and was being “generally abusive” to staff.
When police officers arrived she shouted and swore at them and told them to “get a better job”, in the same breath as asking them to take her home.
Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “Regrettably she was heavily intoxicated at the time. That’s the only explanation she can provide for this behaviour.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Allardyce, 27 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 160 hours of unpaid work in that time.