Drunken offender called police 'dafties' and booted one on the shin during Falkirk fracas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drunken offender was running onto the road and challenging people to fight when police caught up with him in Falkirk town centre in the early hours.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Clemenson, 20, then turned his attention to the officers who came to deal with his behaviour, calling them “dafties” and kicking one officer on the shin.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – challenging others to fight and repeatedly shouting and swearing – as well as assaulting a police officer in Princes Street, Falkirk on August 13, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 3am and police were on uniformed patrol at the location when they became aware of the accused, who was running around on the roadway and approaching members of the public and challenging them to a fight.

Clemenson kicked a female officer on the shin during the incident (Picture: National World)

"The accused saw police and made off on foot. He then returned with another male and started swearing at police, calling them ‘dafties’. Officers took hold of the accused but he pulled his arm away.

"While they were trying to put him in the police vehicle, he kicked out and struck a female police officer on the shin as he continued to swear and be verbally abusive.”

It was stated Clemenson was intoxicated at the time, but accepted full responsibility for the two charges he pleaded guilty to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Clemenson, 65 Chesters Crescent, Motherwell, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.