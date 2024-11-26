Drunken offender brands partner a 'scrawny rat' during Falkirk domestic

A drunken domestic offender shouted, swore and called partner a “scrawny rat” after she woke him up to tell him to leave her home.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George McMultan, 46, told police he had done nothing wrong and then turned his anger on them, asking them “who do you think you are?” when the came to deal with the incident.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court, McMultan had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, on July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused had been in a relationship with the witness for three months and was staying with her at her address. It was 6pm and she asked him to leave, but he refused.

McMultan appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"They argued and she contacted police to ask for their assistance. The accused could be heard shouting in the background while she was on the phone. He was asked to collect his belongings.

"He said he had done nothing wrong and was calling her names like ‘scrawny rat’ and swearing at her. He then started shouting at police, saying ‘who do you think you are?’.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He had been drinking heavily at the time of this offence and had been sleeping at that point when she asked him to leave. he doesn’t recall much about it.”

Sheriff Craig Harris sentenced McMultan, 24 Telford Square, Camelon, to 60 days in prison and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with former partner for 12 months.