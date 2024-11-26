Drunken offender brands partner a 'scrawny rat' during Falkirk domestic

By Court Reporter
Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:58 BST

A drunken domestic offender shouted, swore and called partner a “scrawny rat” after she woke him up to tell him to leave her home.

George McMultan, 46, told police he had done nothing wrong and then turned his anger on them, asking them “who do you think you are?” when the came to deal with the incident.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court, McMultan had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk, on July 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused had been in a relationship with the witness for three months and was staying with her at her address. It was 6pm and she asked him to leave, but he refused.

McMultan appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"They argued and she contacted police to ask for their assistance. The accused could be heard shouting in the background while she was on the phone. He was asked to collect his belongings.

"He said he had done nothing wrong and was calling her names like ‘scrawny rat’ and swearing at her. He then started shouting at police, saying ‘who do you think you are?’.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He had been drinking heavily at the time of this offence and had been sleeping at that point when she asked him to leave. he doesn’t recall much about it.”

Sheriff Craig Harris sentenced McMultan, 24 Telford Square, Camelon, to 60 days in prison and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with former partner for 12 months.

