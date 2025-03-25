A mum-of-three spat on one police officer and tried to bite a chunk out of another when they tried to arrest her following a night out with friends.

Nicola Cowie, 34, was so intoxicated she tried to bite an officer despite the fact she was wearing a spit hood at the time.

She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers by spitting on and biting them in Mariner Road, Camelon on April 7 last year.

"It was 3am and police had cause to place the accused under arrest,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She was taken to the ground and handcuffed. When she stood up she spat on the left a police officer’s cheek and a spit hood was put over her head.

Cowie spat on one officer and bit another during the incident (Picture: National World)

"She then bit another police officer on the forearm through the spit hood and he sustained a bruise.”

It was stated mum-of-three Cowie had no recollection of events due to her level of intoxication on the night in question.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “She had been visiting friends and had far too much to drink. When she heard about it later she was disgusted.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is a very serious matter – the custody threshold is met. It was completely unacceptable.”

However, Sheriff Labaki took note of the fact Cowie was a mother with full responsibility of care to her three children and placed her on a community payback order with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

