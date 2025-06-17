Drunken lout lamped partner with a lid during Larbert domestic

Asked to leave the premises due to his level of intoxication an angry drunken offender hurled a container lid at his partner leaving her with a bruised forehead.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Keir, 48, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – striking her on the head with a container lid to her injury – at an address in Paton Drive, Larbert on November 22 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman between February 10 and February 12 this year.

"The complainer and the accused had been in an on/off relationship for 17 years,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They have two children together. The accused had moved in with her and on the evening in question they were within the property.

Keir appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The complainer had a couple of glasses of wine, while the accused had consumed a large amount of alcohol. She asked him to leave due to his level of intoxication.

"He refused, picked up a pint container lid and threw it at the complainer. This struck her on the forehead, causing bruising. The accused left the address and police were contacted.

"Officers arrived and found the accused in a common close.”

A couple of months later Keir was back at the property, despite bail conditions forbidding him from having any contact with his partner.

He was witnessed coming and going from the premises over the course of two days.

Keir later handed himself into police.

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Keir, Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, until June 23.

