Drunken dad was asleep on bench in Falkirk while his young crying child tried to wake him

A drunken dad was lying asleep on a bench while his crying child was trying to wake him up.

The father, 39, had just bought a bottle of vodka from a shop before he fell asleep, causing bystanders to grow concerned for the welfare of his young child, who was said to be inconsolable throughout the ordeal.

Police were called and the dad was drifting in and out of sleep when they arrived. His behaviour towards them was “erratic” and he was so drunk he had to be taken to hospital.

The father appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being unable to look after his child due to his level of intoxication in David’s Kitchen, Dalderse Avenue, Falkirk on July 7.

The father was drunk and incapable of looking after his child in and around David's Kitchen in Falkirk(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 6pm and the accused was purchasing a bottle of vodka. A witness later saw the accused sleeping on a bench. His child was with him and was trying to wake him up.

"The witness contacted police as she was worried about the accused, who was continually falling asleep and was unable to care for his child. When police arrived the accused was initially unresponsive and his young child was crying next to him.

"The accused’s behaviour became erratic towards police. Contact was made with relatives to collect the child, who was inconsolable throughout. The accused was taken for medical treatment due to his level of intoxication.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed the dad, who lives in the Falkirk area, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.