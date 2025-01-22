Drunken apprentice, 18, attacks and knocks man out at Falkirk railway station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage first offender who left a railway station after attacking a person returned and knocked someone else unconscious.

Jake Todd, 18, was said to be too drunk to remember both assaults, but did claim he returned to the station to try and find his wallet.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Todd had admitted the assaults he committed at Falkirk Grahamston Railway Station, Meeks Road, on May 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “Witnesses had been socialising in Falkirk town centre. At 10.50pm they were going to board a train home when the accused has walked towards them.

Todd attacked the people at Falkirk Grahamston Railway Station (Picture: John Devlin. National World)

"Witnesses were trying to de-escalate the situation when a witness grabbed the accused and they have both fallen. The accused has struck the witness to the eye with his elbow.

"The accused left the station, but soon after returned and punched another witness to the face several times. The witness has collapsed to the ground unconscious.

"The accused was then taken to the ground and held there until police arrived. The witness was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with severe concussion and an injury to his ankle.”

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He has low recollection of events as he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and simply can’t tell me what happened and why it happened.

"He has seen it later on CCTV. He said he would never have done this if he had been sober.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead doubted Todd could have been so drunk he could not remember attacking two people.

"I cannot see by drinking so much he cannot remember assaulting someone at the station, left, then came back and assaulted someone else,” he said.

It was stated first offender Todd, who is an apprentice, lost his wallet following the first encounter and had returned to the station to see if he could find it.

Sheriff Shead placed Todd, 13 Park Terrace, Brightons, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay his first victim £250 compensation and his second victim £750 by the time his pay back order is up.