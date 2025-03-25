Drunk teenager carries out unprovoked assault on man in Falkirk superstore

A drunken angry teenager followed a man into a superstore and proceeded to batter him for no reason at all.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Miller, 19, punched the man on the head and staff had to intervene to get the man to safety.

The angry and intoxicated teenager then started “squaring up” to staff and started challenging them to a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident came from nowhere, as the man had just been using an ATM outside the shop when he was first approached by Miller, who asked him a question about money which the man did not comprehend.

Miller attacked the man in Tesco in Central Retail Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The trouble started when he simply chose to walk away from the angry teenager.

Miller appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on January 18 this year.

"It was 7am and the witness was at an ATM machine outside Tesco,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He saw the accused and heard him mention something about money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He shrugged it off and walked into the entrance of Tesco. The accused became aggressive towards him, shouting, ‘come on then’ and challenged him to fight. The accused punched him twice to the side of his head.

"He put his arms up to protect himself from the punches and then got into Tesco to get away from the accused.”

From this point Miller followed the man inside and then staff had to intervene, putting themselves in the way of Miller.

"Staff managed to keep him away from the accused, who turned his attention towards staff, challenging them to fight and physically squaring up to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Miller had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol during the evening before this and had “little or no recollection” of events.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is a very serious matter. I can see you had a lot on your plate at the time.”

She placed Miller, who lives in the Cumbernauld area, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to June 19 and called for reports to be carried out, including looking into the possibility of him engaging with the Venture Trust.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.