Drugged up Langlees chancer, 60, pinches £6000 puppies from Falkirk home

A would-be dog napper was stumbling around high on drink and drugs when dog owners caught him with the two puppies – worth £3000 each – in his coat.

George Smith, 60, had used a wheely bin to help him climb into the property through a window in order to steal the Cane Corso puppies from the premises.

However, he was in no fit state to make his escape.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last having admitted stealing two Cane Corso puppies from a premises in Buchanan Court, Carronshore on March 20, 2022.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"There were two puppies valued at £3000 each,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “When they left the premises the windows were shut. They returned and saw a wheely bin had been placed under the window and the window was lying open.

"They saw the accused in possession of the two puppies, having hidden them in his coat.”

Smith also admitted threatening behaviour in the Co-op, Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carronshore on Novemver 11, 2023.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2pm and the sales assistant recognised him as having stolen from the shop before and having then been banned. The accused picked up a basket and began walking around the shop.

"A member of staff approached the accused and took the basket away from him, asking him to leave the store. He called her a bitch as he was escorted from the store.

"He threw his bag at the window of the shop and said ‘I’m going to go and get some petrol right now and burn this place down’.”

In respect of the theft of the dogs, Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Smith was not exactly an effective thief due to him being “falling over” high on drink and drugs.

"Taking things that do not belong to him is not his normal course of action,” he added. “He turned to drink after his sister died.”

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Smith, 277 Lomond Drive, Langlees, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to October 2 with the condition he engage with addiction services in that time.

