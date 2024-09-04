Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hit and run driver who collided with a pedestrian walking home from a night at his local bowling club has been warned he faces jail.

Mohammed Rashid, 29, was driving his Kia Optima at 41 miles per hour in a 30 limit in Stenhousemuir when the incident occurred at eight minutes past midnight on Saturday, March 11, 2022.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that James Risk, 36, a bricklayer, who was walking home from the bowling club with his brother and friends, stepped off the pavement in front of Rashid's car and was thrown into the air, landing and striking his head on a kerb.

He died of massive head injuries at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Risk died at the scene in Stenhousemuir. Pic: Contributed

But instead of stopping, Rashid accelerated away up to 46 miles per hour, before driving to his home two-and-a-half miles away, collecting his wife Arooj Ali, 26, and returning with her to the scene.

The tragedy was captured on the CCTV of a local pub, the Crown Inn in Main Street.

The court heard Mr Risk, a bricklayer who was known to friends as Bob, had spent the evening playing bowls and drinking alcohol at Burnhead Bowling Club with his father, brother and friends.

He left the club around midnight with his brother and two friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post mortem toxicology tests showed the amount of alcohol in his system would have put him around five times the drink limit for driving.

Prosecutor John Adams said: “Mr Rashid later stated to the police that he had seen drunk men walking on the pavement ahead of him.

“But despite seeing this potential hazard, Mr Rashid failed to reduce his speed or provide further distance between his car and the pavement.

“As he approached the group of men, Mr Risk stepped onto the road in front of the car, resulting in Mr Rashid striking him from behind with the front nearside of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Risk was thrown into the air and landed on the road against the footpath kerbstone.”

His brother and friends went to his aid but found him unresponsive and bleeding extensively from fatal head trauma.

Mr Adams said: “Mohammad Rashid drove away from the scene without stopping, increasing his speed to an average of 46 miles per hour.

“He was then captured on various CCTV cameras travelling towards his home address where he collected his wife and then drove back towards the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later told police: “I was driving down that road. I seen two people. I think they were drunk. I had a green light so it was OK for me to go. The next thing, there was a bang.”

Police collision investigators noted there were “very good lighting conditions” at the site of the accident, and concluded that the tragedy was caused by the excessive speed of the Kia, by Rashid failing to look sufficiently far ahead of his vehicle for hazards, and Mr Risk walking on the carriageway rather than the pavement.

Rashid, a customer services advisor, of Stephens Croft, New Carron, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentence for reports until October 30, and banned Rashid from driving with immediate effect.

Solicitor Simon Hutchison, defending, reserved mitigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the tragedy, Mr Risk's family said the tragedy had caused a “light to go out” of their lives.

They said in a statement: “James was the life and soul of the party. He was loved by everyone who knew him and lit up every room. He was a talented bricklayer and bowler and will be so missed by all of us.

“A light has gone out of our lives but he will be remembered in our hearts forever.”