Driver caught cruising on cannabis as he navigated the streets of Larbert

Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:05 BST
Grant Boyd, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while unfit due to drugs in Muirhall Road, Larbert on April 2.

He gave a reading of 3.5 microgrammes of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol – the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis – in his blood when the legal limit is two microgrammes.

It was stated Boyd, 45 Park Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had previous road traffic convictions.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

