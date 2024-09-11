Driver caught cruising on cannabis as he navigated the streets of Larbert
Grant Boyd, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while unfit due to drugs in Muirhall Road, Larbert on April 2.
He gave a reading of 3.5 microgrammes of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol – the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis – in his blood when the legal limit is two microgrammes.
It was stated Boyd, 45 Park Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had previous road traffic convictions.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.