Drink driving Falkirk teenager drove his mum's car while he was banned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager with substance abuse problems landed in court after tearing off in vehicles without permission and while he was over the legal drink driving limit and banned from driving.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zac Cardle, 18, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving in River Street, Falkirk, on April 16. He gave a reading of 32 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence in Windsor Road, Falkirk on May 20, 2023, driving while disqualified in Carmuirs Drive, Carmuirs Avenue and Antonine Street, Camelon and taking a car without consent from Greenbank Court, Falkirk on August 13, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion after taking off in a vehicle without permission, Cardle then abandoned it and posted the car keys through a friend’s letterbox.

Cardle was found to be over the limit when police caught up with him (Picture: Submitted)

Another offence saw Cardle admit to police he was banned from driving, saying: “I don’t have a licence – it’s my mum’s car and I shouldn’t be driving it.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Cardle continued to have difficulties with substance abuse.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Driving while under the influence and driving while disqualified are offences which you could expect to receive a custodial sentence for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Cardle, 149 Windor Road, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend alcohol and drugs counselling and complete 165 hours of unpaid work within that time.

He was also banned from driving for two years.