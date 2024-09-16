Drink driving Falkirk teenager drove his mum's car while he was banned

By Court Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2024, 13:36 GMT
A teenager with substance abuse problems landed in court after tearing off in vehicles without permission and while he was over the legal drink driving limit and banned from driving.

Zac Cardle, 18, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving in River Street, Falkirk, on April 16. He gave a reading of 32 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence in Windsor Road, Falkirk on May 20, 2023, driving while disqualified in Carmuirs Drive, Carmuirs Avenue and Antonine Street, Camelon and taking a car without consent from Greenbank Court, Falkirk on August 13, 2024.

On one occasion after taking off in a vehicle without permission, Cardle then abandoned it and posted the car keys through a friend’s letterbox.

Cardle was found to be over the limit when police caught up with him (Picture: Submitted)Cardle was found to be over the limit when police caught up with him (Picture: Submitted)
Another offence saw Cardle admit to police he was banned from driving, saying: “I don’t have a licence – it’s my mum’s car and I shouldn’t be driving it.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Cardle continued to have difficulties with substance abuse.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Driving while under the influence and driving while disqualified are offences which you could expect to receive a custodial sentence for.”

She placed Cardle, 149 Windor Road, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend alcohol and drugs counselling and complete 165 hours of unpaid work within that time.

He was also banned from driving for two years.

