Drink driver was eight times over legal limit when he hit stone wall near Banknock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Piotr Sobaszek, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving on the eastbound A803 near Banknock on March 23.

He gave a reading of 180 microgrammes of breath in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

"It was noon when police received a call from a member of the public,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They was a concern a driver was maybe under the influence due to the manner of his driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Police attended and saw the vehicle, which was stationary, having collided with a stone wall. There was damage to the nearside of the vehicle. The driver was in an ambulance receiving a check up.

Sobaszek was well over the legal drink drive limit when police caught up with him (Picture: Submitted)

“He seemed to be heavily under the influence, having slurred speech and was staggering when walking. There was a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.”

The court heard Polish national Sobaszek, who required the services of an interpreter, had been working in Scotland, but had lost his employment and was “using alcohol as a crutch to cope with that”.

It was stated the incident was a “big wake up call” for Sobaszek, who was said to have steered clear of alcohol for two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to return to Poland, Sobaszek offered to pay a higher monetary fine in order to return to his home country faster than a community supervision order would allow.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Sobaszek, 19 Clouden Road, Kildrum, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 160 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He was also banned from driving for 16 months.