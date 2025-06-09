'Don't touch my mum': Child begs drunken domestic offender to stop attack on partner in Camelon

A drunken domestic offender threatened to kill his partner and then told police he would douse them in petrol and burn them.

After returning him the worse for wear from watching football, David Macmillan, 39, began to get physical with his partner during an angry alcohol-fuelled encounter and only the intervention of her child, begging ‘don’t touch my mum’ stopped him from going further.

On another occasion he accused his partner of pinching his mother’s jewellery, so she had to show him she still had it.

Macmillan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Sunnyside Street, Camelon between April 5 and April 6.

Macmillan told police officers he would cover them in petrol and burn them when they arrived to deal with his domestic offending (Picture: Submitted)

He also admitted threatening behaviour and struggling with police officers at the same location on December 15 last year.

The court heard Macmillan and his partner had been in a relationship for four years, however, it had be an on/off affair for the last four years and, although they were separated, she allowed him to stay at the premises so he could see the children.

"It was 1pm and the accused left the address to go to watch football,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “At around 9.30pm on the same day the witness returned to the address she got word the accused was coming back and he was under the influence.

"He has walked into the address and immediately began shouting and became abusive towards the complainer, who has gone into the bedroom to pack a bag and get the children ready to leave.

"He tried to take the bags from her, accusing her of robbing him.”

Things became even more heated when the children got involved with one child pleading with Macmillan, saying ‘don’t touch my mum’, which caused him to stop.

He stood over her and continued to shout at her in an aggressive manner.

"She began to leave with the children and the accused shouted ‘I’ll get you killed’. Police attended and saw the complainer in the street with her children. They found the accused behind the front door telling them he would cover them in petrol and burn them.”

A few months later Macmillan was at it again, showing up at his former partner’s door and shouting and swearing at her, accusing her of stealing his mum’s jewellery, forcing her to show him it to prove it was still there.

It was stated the offences happened while Macmillan was under the influence of alcohol.

He now accepted he had a problem with alcohol and was said to be engaging with the Aberlour support service and an organisation called Choose to Change.

The court heard he had a bad record of domestic offending and his last assault offence was committed in 2017.

"These are nasty domestically aggravated offences,” said Sheriff Simon Collins.

He placed Macmillan, 1 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months, with the condition he compete 330 hours of unpaid work in that time and engage with alcohol services.

