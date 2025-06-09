Domestic offender pushed woman to the ground during Grangemouth encounter
Andrew Baff, 41, shouted and swore at the woman and pushed her so she fell onto her knees during the angry encounter, which followed on from a drunken phone call he had made to her.
Baff did not appear in person at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but the case was dealt with in his absence.
He had already pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Haig Street, Grangemouth on November 8 last year. The charges stated he shouted, swore and pushed a woman to her body, causing her to fall to the ground.
"It was 10.50pm and the witness was in the address with her friend,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She got a phone call from the accused and realised he was intoxicated.
"He said he wanted to apologise about an argument they had. However, a new argument began about his new relationship. She asked him to return his key and they agreed to meet up.
"He became irate and pushed the complainer to the ground, where she has landed on her knees. She got up and he continued to shout and swear.”
Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Baff, 13 Wilson Drive, Bannockburn, until June 19 for his personal appearance.
Sheriff Collins said Baff will be admonished when he appears on that occasion and will be made subject to a non-harassment order to have no contact with his former partner.