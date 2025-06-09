Domestic offender pushed woman to the ground during Grangemouth encounter

A domestic offender pushed his ex partner to the ground after she asked him to meet her to hand his key back.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Baff, 41, shouted and swore at the woman and pushed her so she fell onto her knees during the angry encounter, which followed on from a drunken phone call he had made to her.

Baff did not appear in person at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but the case was dealt with in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had already pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Haig Street, Grangemouth on November 8 last year. The charges stated he shouted, swore and pushed a woman to her body, causing her to fall to the ground.

Sentence was deferred on Baff for his personal appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court later in the month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It was 10.50pm and the witness was in the address with her friend,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She got a phone call from the accused and realised he was intoxicated.

"He said he wanted to apologise about an argument they had. However, a new argument began about his new relationship. She asked him to return his key and they agreed to meet up.

"He became irate and pushed the complainer to the ground, where she has landed on her knees. She got up and he continued to shout and swear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Baff, 13 Wilson Drive, Bannockburn, until June 19 for his personal appearance.

Sheriff Collins said Baff will be admonished when he appears on that occasion and will be made subject to a non-harassment order to have no contact with his former partner.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.