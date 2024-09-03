Domestic offender, dangerous driver: Grangemouth lout speeds off from scene of road smash
Mark McLuckie, 37, then ignored the other driver’s request to exit his vehicle to exchange details and instead smashed into his car once again, before speeding off and crashing into a road sign.
McLuckie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failure to stop and report an accident at Ealsgate Roundabout, Earls Road, Grangemouth on April 19
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to enter a street or contact his partner on April 29 and threatening behaviour in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on February 21.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 10.30pm and the witness was stopped at traffic lights when he heard the screeching of a vehicle’s tyres behind him.
"The accused’s vehicle collided with the rear of the witness’s vehicle. The witness signalled for the accused to get out of his vehicle to exchange details. However, the accused waved him away and collided with the vehicle again before reversing and driving off at speed.
"He later lost control of his vehicle and collided with a road sign, causing damage to the vehicle and the sign.”
Mr Lynch then gave an example of McLuckie’s horrendous domestic offending.
He said: "It was 8.40pm and the accused attended at his ex partner’s address requesting alcohol. She asked him to leave the address and the accused has then found he didn’t have his phone in his pocket.
"This led to him engaging in a struggle with the complainer. He has pushed over a chest of drawers within the address, which struck the complainer. He shouted at the complainer ‘I need my phone – get my phone’.”
The court heard McLuckie had a background of “substance abuse difficulties”.
Sheriff Garry Sutherland placed McLuckie, 10 Moy Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and complete 130 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also banned from driving for 20 months and made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for three years.