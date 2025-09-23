Domestic offender back in court eight years on after 'unpleasant' incident in Slamannan
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Nimmo, 53, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence and threats to kill – towards his wife at an address in Slamannan on January 15.
The court heard Nimmo had now moved back in with his wife after staying in a “holiday home” the family had.
It was stated Nimmo now had two domestic convictions – both involving his wife.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This was an unpleasant incident. There is something that should be addressed here. You are someone who is not generally involved in offending – your only previous conviction is for a domestic matter back in 2017.
"That gives the court cause for concern.”
She placed Nimmo, Pirnie Lodge Farm, B8022 from High Street, Slamannan, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.