Domestic offender back in court eight years on after 'unpleasant' incident in Slamannan

A domestic offender who last committed a crime eight years ago was back in court for another matter involving the same woman.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Nimmo, 53, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence and threats to kill – towards his wife at an address in Slamannan on January 15.

The court heard Nimmo had now moved back in with his wife after staying in a “holiday home” the family had.

It was stated Nimmo now had two domestic convictions – both involving his wife.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This was an unpleasant incident. There is something that should be addressed here. You are someone who is not generally involved in offending – your only previous conviction is for a domestic matter back in 2017.

"That gives the court cause for concern.”

She placed Nimmo, Pirnie Lodge Farm, B8022 from High Street, Slamannan, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.

