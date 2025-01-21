Dog dead or alive? Mysterious tale of XL Bully continues at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery surrounding the fate of an XL Bully which was allowed to roam free without a lead or a muzzle in a Denny street was not solved at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Appearing at the court last week, Grace Docherty, 41, had pleaded guilty to breaching the 1991 dangerous dog act at an address in Little Denny Road, Denny on May 23 last year.

The charges stated Docherty allowed the XL Bully to be in a public place without a muzzle and without a lead.

Having been adjourned to ascertain the fate of the dog in question, the case did not become any clearer last Thursday as no actual confirmation could be given as to whether the dog had been destroyed or not.

Docherty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The people impacted by this offence are neighbours of Docherty and it was stated they normally got on very well with her – it was just “unfortunate” this happened while the dog was in her “care”.

Police investigations had been carried out and it was “understood” the dog had been put down but they could not say for certain.

Docherty claimed she had given the dog – which she said actually belonged to her daughter – to a stranger so they could do the necessary duty of taking the dog to the vet to put it down.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “So she hands over the dog to someone she doesn’t know, to have the dog destroyed. What was she doing in possession of a dog like that in the first place.

"She hands over the dog to this stranger and they promise to kill the dog.”

The court heard the dog was handed over to this “stranger” – who was said to actually be known to Docherty’s daughter – a few days after the May 23, 2024 incident.

An exasperated Sheriff Shead could not understand why Docherty could not have revealed sooner her daughter actually knew the person the dog had been given to.

He said he had no choice but to defer sentence on Docherty, 60 Little Denny Road, Denny, until February 17 to find out once and for all if the dog had been destroyed.