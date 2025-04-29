Distraught mum chucks child's car seat around ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tensions were running high at a hospital appointment when a mum lost the plot and started throwing a car seat around the room and attacked a detective.

Mirren Kerr, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a detective constable and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 24 last year.

"It was 1pm in the children’s ward,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused was present but was not allowed in. The accused would not listen to the doctor and staff and became aggressive towards them.

"She picked up the baby while acting in this erratic manner, but her partner managed to remove the baby from her. The accused continued screaming and shouting very loudly and began to push chairs around the room.

Mirren attacked a detective constable at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Officers tried to calm her down but she began to struggle violently with police and was taken to the floor in order to restrain her. She then hit out at an officer.

The court heard Kerr’s children were currently “not with her” and it had been “difficult time” for her at the end of last year.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “I can see how things have got out of control very quickly. You’re a young woman who has a number of convictions. Your decision making in stressful situations is just going to get you into more trouble unless you address it.”

Taking account of the circumstances he placed Mirren, who lives in the Grangemouth area, on a structured deferred sentence until July 24.

