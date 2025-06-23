'Despicable and outrageous': Thug leaves partner limping following Falkirk domestic offence

A “despicable” domestic offender who kicked his partner in the thigh so hard he made her limp was now said to have “stabilised”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Burns, 25, attacked the woman and made vile remarks and threats towards both her and her family over the course of three months.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner at an address in Bairns Ford Avenue, Falkirk between August 1 and November 15 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused would drink and often, when drunk, he appeared to be a different person and would start arguments. He would grab her by the arm causing small bruises.

Burns appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"When she was not with the accused he would message her via mobile phone, calling her a ‘slag’ and a ‘slut’ and would say she was ‘sleeping with the whole of Falkirk’.”

On one occasion Burns grabbed his partner, putting both hands on her neck and neighbours heard her crying while Burns shouted angrily. She was seen in the rear car park of the building running away from him.

“She tried to get away,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “But the accused threw her to the ground and kicked her full force to her left thigh, causing her pain and bruising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She managed to get up and limp out of the premises and the accused was heard shouting loudly and aggressively. She was seen to be very distressed and upset and was walking with a limp.

"She said the accused had assaulted her and kicked her. He was heard to continue to call her a ‘slag’ and a slut’ and described her family as being ‘jakies’ and her brother as a ‘gimp’, telling her to go and kill herself.

"She told him she was going to call the police and he said ‘that gives us the green light to come up and smash your dad about’.”

The court heard Burns spoke to police and accepted a number of elements of the charges against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated substance misuse and poor mental health were problems for him and his relationship with his partner had since improved, with bail conditions preventing Burns from seeing her now removed.

They were said to be “eager for the relationship to continue” and she was said to be “supportive of him” and “eager for a long-term relationship to blossom”.

Burns was said to be “disgusted with himself” as he is normally “very affectionate” towards her.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is despicable and outrageous behaviour over a period of three months – the custody threshold has been crossed. You do have a very limited previous criminal record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a period in your life where you have spiralled out of control. You have now made a number of positive steps forward and appear to have stabilised.”

He placed Burns, 19 Main Street West, Menstrie, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.