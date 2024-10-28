Denny teenager attacks and injures man and woman during early hours attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A violent teenager left a man with bleeding nose and multiple facial abrasions and a woman with a bruised cheek after they left their home to confront him in the early hours of the morning.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, reacted angrily when he was confronted by the adults – who were trying to talk to him about his bad behaviour outside their home.

He later told police he was not guilty of vandalism, but did admitted the attacks, saying he had been “defending” someone.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the teenager had pleaded guilty to the assaults he committed on the man and woman in the Falkirk area on May 18.

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “Witnesses heard a disturbance out in the street at 2am. The witness left his home address in his housecoat to speak with the accused regarding his behaviour.

"The accused became aggressive and pulled the witness to the ground and began kicking him on the head and body, causing his nose to sustain most of the damage.

"His nose was bleeding and he had multiple facial abrasions. The accused then began to kick and punch another witness, causing her to sustain bruising to her right cheek.

"The accused told police ‘I’ll admit I did assault him – I was defending someone, but I didn’t vandalise anything’.”

The court heard the teenager seemed to have “got his life back on track” following the offence and was now undertaking an apprenticeship.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted that the teenager reportedly had “limited insight” into the impact his actions had on his victims.

She added: "You assaulted someone so badly they were injured – you require some punishment. There are elements to this report that concern me – it states you have limited insight.

"That means you are not sorry. How do you feel about what you did?”

The youngster, who was appearing in court with his mother, responded: “Bad.”

Sheriff Labaki placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work within six months.