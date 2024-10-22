Denny offender will be 'lucky to avoid custody' after trying to push woman down stairs
John Forsyth, 54, had pleaded guilty to the assault he committed at his 12 Hunter Gardens, Denny home on July 19. The charges stated he repeatedly pushed her on the body, struck her head and attempted to push her down stairs.
He also admitted assaulting a man on the same date at the same location and subsequently breaching his bail conditions and engaging in threatening behaviour at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on July 20, as well as breaching his bail by contacting his partner at an address in Castle Crescent, Denny on September 2.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Forsyth until November 7 to allow social work to carry out a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.
She warned Forsyth: “You will be very lucky to avoid custody in this case.”