Denny offender who bit police officer found his relationship break up hard to swallow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender just could not get it into his head his relationship with his former partner had come to an end.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Alexander, 37, even showed up outside the home of one of his ex-partner’s friends to shout at her.

He was also trying to get her to withdraw statements she had made about him to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to deal with one of his bail breaches and an officer received a nasty bite on his forearm from Alexander.

Alexander bit a police officer on the arm during an assault at Belmont Tower, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander had pleaded guilty to a number of offences – the most recent being assaulting a police officer, biting him, in Belmont Tower, Eastburn Drive, Falkirk on March 10.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to contact his former partner in Brewster Place, Denny on March 9 and threatening behaviour at the same location on October 18 last year.

He also breached a non-harassment order not to have any contact whatsoever with his ex partner on September 21, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship from 2017 to 2020 when it came to an end. The accused was made subject to a non-harassment order in October 2021.

"The complainer was at a friend’s house and the accused was seen outside, shouting in towards her while she was at the person’s address. He also sent text messages and the matter was reported to the police."

On another occasion she heard Alexander outside her address, shouting in the street for her to come outside.

It was a similar story on another date, when he was again outside the address, shouting for her to withdraw the police statements she had made against him and making threats towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent offence involved police being called to deal with him and saw Alexander react angrily to that, biting one officer on the forearm and breaking the skin.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said the problems arose because Alexander lived in close proximity to the woman, across the street from her.

"He took the end of the relationship very badly,” said Mr Addison. “He has now recognised the relationship is over and now lives further away from the complainer. Although he accepts his guilt for these offences, it was something of a two-way street at times.”

Sheriff David Hall fined Alexander, address still listed as 23 Brewster Place, Denny on the charges, £370 to be paid at a rate of £40 per month and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 90 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander was also made subject to supervision for two years with the condition he complete a further 150 hours unpaid work and engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

Lastly, Sheriff Hall made Alexander subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next two months and placed him on another non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.