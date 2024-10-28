Denny offender tells person she would 'smash' them if they were not in a wheelchair

An offender threatened to “end” someone warning them she was coming for him, his days were “numbered” and she had a crowbar with his “jaw on it”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she was not shouting violent threats from her bedroom window, Katala Hervo, 29, was confronting a wheelchair user and telling them ‘if you weren’t in a wheelchair I would smash you’.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Katala Hervo, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at her home address on July 22 and threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer at the same location on July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm said: “It was 1am and the accused was in her home address, heavily intoxicated, shouting and swearing, uttering threats of violence from her bedroom window.

Hervo appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"She was shouting ‘I’ll end you’ – stating a man’s name – and added ‘I’m coming for you, your days are numbered – you came for my family so I’ll come for yours too’, adding ‘I’ve got a crowbar with your jaw on it’.

Hervo told police officers Police Scotland had let her down and that was the reason for her outburst.

On another occasion Hervo turned her nastiness on a person in a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was 10.30am and the witnesses returned to their home address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused came to their van at that point and stated ‘you’re stupid, you’ve been at my door’.

"The witness ignored the accused and continued helping the other witness, who was in a wheelchair. The accused shouted a derogatory disability term at the wheelchair user and said ‘If you weren’t in a wheelchair I would smash you’.

"Police attended and spoke to the accused, who was intoxicated and rambling. She was arrested and began to pull away from officers, kicking one on the leg.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It’s absolutely abhorrent to talk to anyone like that. I would really like to see you stop appearing in the courts.”

She placed Hervo, 3 Broadside Place Denny, on a supervised community payback order for two tears with the condition she completes 240 hours of unpaid work in that time.