Denny offender held up lighter and petrol pump and made threats to kill

An offender who took out a lighter while he was holding a petrol pump and then threatened to kill a woman is now back behind bars.

John McFarlane, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences including threatening behaviour – removing a nozzle from a petrol pump and presenting a lighter towards a woman, threatening to kill her – at Gulf Garage, Glasgow Road, Denny on May 22, 2023.

He admitted a breach of the peace in Carronbank House, Carronbank Crescent, Denny on January 4 last year.

Amy Clyne, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.20pm and police were contacted to attend at the address due to a male causing a disturbance. The accused had contacted social workers who were at the address.

McFarlane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He was met by both witnesses at the reception desk and appeared to be in an agitated state and was becoming aggressive. The accused was asked to leave and this appeared to cause an escalation in his behaviour.

"He has kicked over a sign and smashed another sign at the reception desk. He reached over and knocked computer screens down and threw other objects onto the floor.

"He then threw a can in the direction of witnesses – it missed them and burst on the floor. The accused left prior to police attending.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “He was living pretty much a hand to mouth existence where he was subsisting on money from friends and was homeless.”

Mr Morrow added McFarlane had just received “information that put him in a state” on the day he was at the social work office.

"Social work took over the management of his money and he was looking for some money,” he said. “He is angry, he has no money, no one is listening to him and he kicked off.”

Mr Morrow said McFarlane had now secured a property to live in which was his “pride and joy”.

"If he goes back to prison he will lose the house,” he said.

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced McFarlane, 136 Broad Street, Denny to a total of 24 months in prison.