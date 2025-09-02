Denny drug dealer caught running barefoot in traffic carrying 21 bags of cocaine

A drug dealer was staggering around in front of traffic without any shoes or socks on when he came to the attention of police.

Aaron Beattie, 50, was taken to the ground and a search was carried out, uncovering 21 bags of “white powder” – some of which he must have consumed himself because he required to be taken to hospital – and over £600 in cash.

A further search of his home revealed five gram deal “tick” lists with street names and postcodes.

Beattie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Stirling Street, Denny and at an address in Laurel Court, Dunipace on November 25 last year.

Police officers found Beattie in the street without shoes or socks on carrying 21 bags of cocaine (Picture: Submitted)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Police had received numerous calls about a person running around without shoes or socks on in front of traffic. Officers took the accused to the ground and he was searched.”

Things only got worse from there for Beattie as a search uncovered £680 in cash and 21 ziplock bags of “white powder”.

He told officers he had taken cocaine and he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

The value of the drugs recovered from Beattie was £840.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered scales, numerous “tick” lists containing postcodes and street names for five gram deals and a further £690 in cash.

Further tick lists were found in a white Ford Transit van.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, noted Beattie had a “bad record” but said his last criminal conviction had been back in 2022.

"The end of a relationship caused him to start using drugs heavily and then he spiralled into significant debt and became involved in this matter,” said Mr Aitken, adding: “It’s been a significant number of years since he was lost in prison and he has no desire to return.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead stated Beattie, 19 Laurel Court, Dunipace, had been concerned in the supply of a class A drug and there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

He sent him to prison for nine months and ordered the forfeiture of the cash recovered during the search.

