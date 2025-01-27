Denny domestic offender threatens to smash ex's face in and pass round her intimate photos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender’s initial reaction to his relationship break up quickly went from acceptance to downright nastiness and threats of extreme violence.

Barry Lynn, 35, began bombarding his ex with texts calling her a “rat” and telling her he was so close to coming round and “smashing” her face in.

At one stage he told her he had intimate photographs of her that “would have to do” in her absence and that he was going to pass round the pictures to “the boys”.

In one morning alone she received over 30 phone calls from him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lynn pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct – uttering threats of violence – which caused his partner fear and alarm at an address in Larbert between May 12 and June 1 last year.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship between 2017 and 2021.

"She texted him and explained she no longer wanted to proceed with the relationship,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He seemed to accept her decision. The she received a message from the accused.

"She responded and tried to calm him down. He then began to text her, calling her a ‘rat’ and stated he had intimate images of her and ‘that would have to do’ in her absence.

"He called her 30 times in one morning. She was with her mother when she received another call from the accused. She put the call on speaker and the accused spoke in an aggressive manner, repeatedly asking her where she was.

"The accused went on to threaten her by stating he would find her and smash her door in. He later texted her apologising for the way he had spoken to her. However, he then sent more threatening messages.

"He stated ‘I’m going right through your house – I hate you. You better answer the phone now or I’m going right through your house, I swear to God. I’m on my way – I’ll go through your door you rat’.

"He then stated ‘I’m just so close to coming over to your bit and smashing your face in – who do you think you are?’. He continued to text a further tirade of abuse and threats.

"He stated ‘I’ll be passing your photographs round the boys’. She felt extremely uneasy and spent more time with family to avoid being alone at her address.”

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “It’s clearly unacceptable behaviour.”

The court heard Lynn’s last conviction was back in 2016 and he had a domestic conviction dating from 2012.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s a particularly unpleasant offence and must have caused your former partner concern, distress and fear.”

She placed Lynn, 51 Temple Denny Road, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.