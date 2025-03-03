Denny domestic offender given one last chance to follow court orders and avoid custody

A domestic offender’s breaches of his court orders have placed him perilously close to heading back behind bars.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dekylin McJimpsey, 32, had pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order - granted on November 10, 2022 – preventing him from having any contact with a woman on December 17, 2022, when messaged her on social media.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on September 19, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges stated he threatened to damage a window and a motor vehicle and repeatedly struck a door while making violent threats which caused his former partner alarm.

McJimpsey appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

At a previous court appearance in 2022 it was stated McJimpsey had been “overwhelmed by emotions” when he committed the offence, which was said to be a “distressing incident” for his ex partner and children.

Sheriff Alison Michie heard McJimpsey, 112 Stirling Street, Denny, still had over 100 hours of unpaid work left to complete on the community payback order – which he had since breached.

She said: “You’ve had a period in custody as a result of breaching the non-harassment order. You were then given the opportunity to complete the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and you did not do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s certainly a stark choice – you either comply with the community-based disposal or you go back into custody.”

She placed McJimpsey on another supervised community payback order for three years, with the condition he engages with and completes the Caledonian programme in that time and carries out 105 hours of unpaid work.