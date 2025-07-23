Denny dad of seven heads to prison for blatant breach of court orders

A father-of-seven found himself behind bars because he simply could not obey the orders of Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing from custody via video link at the court last Thursday, Darren Rennie, 43, had pleaded guilty to multiple breaches of court orders - specifically those with conditions in place preventing him from contacting his former partner.

Rennie breached these conditions in Gorrie Street, Denny, on December 29 last year and at various times between May 1 and May 4, 2024 and December 27, 2024 and March 4. 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his ex partner between March 15 and May 7 this year.

Rennie appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Rennie had been in a relationship with his partner for 14 years, but that came to an end in January 2024. The couple have five children together and Rennie has a further two children from another relationship.

Since the couple split up Rennie’s ex has made reports to the police about Rennie – including concerns about his mental health.

On one occasion he was on Facetime to talk to his children and his partner pulled the plug on that conversation because he was crying so much and she did not want the children to see him in such a state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police visited the premises to check on the partner they found Rennie hiding in a kitchen cupboard – he told them he was just there to see his children and drop off their Christmas presents.

One of the many bail breaching voice messages Rennie left had him stating “You may report me for this, I wouldn’t blame you if you did – I hope we can fix this but it may be too late”.

At a previous court appearance it was stated Rennie pleaded with is partner in an answer message, saying “‘please don’t throw 14 years away” and then became aggressive towards her when he came to collect items, saying “look at the state of you – you can’t look after our kids”

He left the property after she contacted police.

Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, admitted Rennie had repeatedly breached his bail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He should not have done what he did in respect of breaching these orders, but he was being repeatedly contacted by the complainer – they were married during this time.

"He has not seen his children in some time. His children clearly love him – he has a very close relationship with them. He tells me the complainer has e-mailed him in prison.

"He did himself a disservice throughout this period and he knows that.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted that it was a “difficult matter” but said custody was the only appropriated disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have been given opportunities and you have blatantly breached them,” he added, sentencing Rennie, Flat 2, 88 Wallace Street, Falkirk, to 15 months in prison back dated to May 13.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to contact the woman in the case for a period of two years.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper