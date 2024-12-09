Denny dad-of-five ignores court orders to quiz partner about their relationship status

A father-of-five breached his bail conditions by contacting his partner of 14 years to ask her if there was any hope of them getting back together.

Darren Rennie, 43, had been placed on bail and ordered not to contact his partner, but he repeatedly breached those conditions.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Gorrie Street, Denny, on April 21. He also admitted subsequent breaches of bail by contacting his partner between April 22 and April 24 and May 1 and May 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “They had been in a relationship for 14 years and had five children together. There was a split in the relationship and reports were made to police.

"There was a concern for the accused’s mental health. She received a phone call from him asking if there was any hope of them getting back together. She then received further calls from the accused, which she ignored.

"He later send text messages asking if there was any hope for their relationship. Police were contacted due to the bail breach.”

The court heard the relationship was, in fact, “happily ongoing”.

It was stated the couple are now married and things had now “settled down”, with Rennie, Flat 2, 88 Wallace Street, Falkirk, realising this was an episode in his life he did not want to repeat.

Sheriff Craig Harris allowed Rennie’s community payback order to continue and deferred sentence until December 12 to get confirmation on the views of Rennie’s partner regarding a non-harassment order.