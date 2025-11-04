Denny bail breacher's encounter with ex left her feeling 'uneasy'

Scott Ritchie, 44, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was ordered not to in Temple Denny Road, Denny on September 26 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She had gone out to collect her child from a friend’s home and saw the accused approach her and he asked her if she was going to let her see their child.

"He was drunk and she said he would see their child when he was sober.”

The woman felt “uneasy” about the encounter and contacted police.

Ritchie told officers he had just been out walking his dog (Picture: Police Scotland)

Ritchie told officers he has just been out walking his dog.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “It was a clear breach, but there was nothing threatening or violent about it.”

The court heard Ritchie, 7 Godfrey Avenue, Denny, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and his court order was due to expire in December.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki simply admonished him.

