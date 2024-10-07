'Demanding' mum leads Bonnybridge banned driver son to breach his court orders
Jason Clark, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in Bonnywood Avenue and Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge on May 12, 2023.
Placed on a restriction of liberty order as a result of the offence, Clark had subsequently breached the order on a number of occasions, leaving his home in 1 Bowling Green Crescent, Bonnybridge, supposedly to help his ailing mother.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “There is a letter from his mother which does confirm that she has been quite demanding of him due to her ill health. It’s been relatively short periods of time he had not been in his home address.”
Sheriff Clair McLachlan allowed Clark’s community payback order to continue until October 17 and continued consideration of the restriction of liberty order breach until that time.