'Demanding' mum leads Bonnybridge banned driver son to breach his court orders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tag wearing offender supposedly left his property when he should not have because he had to help care for his ‘demanding’ mother.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Clark, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in Bonnywood Avenue and Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge on May 12, 2023.

Placed on a restriction of liberty order as a result of the offence, Clark had subsequently breached the order on a number of occasions, leaving his home in 1 Bowling Green Crescent, Bonnybridge, supposedly to help his ailing mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “There is a letter from his mother which does confirm that she has been quite demanding of him due to her ill health. It’s been relatively short periods of time he had not been in his home address.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan allowed Clark’s community payback order to continue until October 17 and continued consideration of the restriction of liberty order breach until that time.