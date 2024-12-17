Daughters Face Time mum and witness her being threatened by her ex during Denny domestic

A couple’s grown up daughters looked on in horror during a Face Time call as their mum was threatened by her former partner.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Corke, 46, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence towards his partner and seizing her mobile phone – at an address in Godfrey Avenue, Denny, on August 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “They were in a relationship for 18 years before separating in 2016. They have two adult children who stay with the complainer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The complainer describes the relationship with him as toxic. He is an alcoholic and regularly attends the address and becomes abusive when asked to leave. On the day in question he appeared sober but began to drink and his mood began to change.

Corke appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He called her a slut and a cow and became increasingly aggressive with her. At 8.50pm her two adult daughters made a video call to their mother. The daughters could hear he was being aggressive to their mother and at one point they heard him shout ‘I’m going to punch you’.

"They saw him seize her mobile phone from her hand and one of the daughters called the police.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Corke,133 Overton Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

He was also ordered to complete 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 12 months.