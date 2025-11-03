'Dangerous individual' bites piece off man's ear during Falkirk nightclub attack
Colin Daffern, 39, left the man permanently disfigured following the attack and was said to pose a “significant risk” to others whenever he was under the influence of drink or drugs.
Daffern appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – biting his ear, causing a piece of to detach – to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at XOXO nightclub, Princes Street, Falkirk on August 25 last year.
The court heard there had been provocation before the assault, with the man hitting Daffern with two punches.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I’m concerned about the risk he poses – he is a violent offender who, when under the influence of drugs or alcohol, poses a significant risk.
“I read the letter from his mother – bless her – but he is a really dangerous individual.”
The court heard Daffern was “doing what he can to address his difficulties, which are alcohol and drugs” and had managed to secure employment
Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence on Daffern, 52 Mosside Road, Blackburn, until November 21 to see how he is handling his new employment which was due to commence this month and if he can behave himself in that time.
"I will defer sentence for three weeks for him to start working,” she said. “I want a letter from his employer – if it’s positive I will consider something other than custody.”