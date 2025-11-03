'Dangerous individual' bites piece off man's ear during Falkirk nightclub attack

A violent offender branded a “dangerous individual” bite a piece of a man’s ear off after the man had punched him in an nightclub.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Daffern, 39, left the man permanently disfigured following the attack and was said to pose a “significant risk” to others whenever he was under the influence of drink or drugs.

Daffern appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – biting his ear, causing a piece of to detach – to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at XOXO nightclub, Princes Street, Falkirk on August 25 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard there had been provocation before the assault, with the man hitting Daffern with two punches.

Daffern attacked the man at XOXO nightclub, in Princes Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I’m concerned about the risk he poses – he is a violent offender who, when under the influence of drugs or alcohol, poses a significant risk.

“I read the letter from his mother – bless her – but he is a really dangerous individual.”

The court heard Daffern was “doing what he can to address his difficulties, which are alcohol and drugs” and had managed to secure employment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence on Daffern, 52 Mosside Road, Blackburn, until November 21 to see how he is handling his new employment which was due to commence this month and if he can behave himself in that time.

"I will defer sentence for three weeks for him to start working,” she said. “I want a letter from his employer – if it’s positive I will consider something other than custody.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers