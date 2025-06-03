Dangerous combination: Drunk Bonnybridge offender's 'difficulties' with sister fuelled attack on police
Donna Chrysanthous, 45, showed up at her sister’s door in the early hours and started making a nuisance of herself, shouting and swearing as she banged on her front door. She was said to have been having “difficulties” with her sister at the time.
When police were eventually called to sort the situation out Chrysanthous responded by lashing out and kicking an officer to his leg.
Chrysanthous appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court las Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour in Antonine Street, Camelon on February 21.
The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 12.50am when police received a call from the witness stating saying her sister appeared to be intoxicated and was shouting and banging on her front door.
"At 1.10am police traced the accused and saw her shouting and swearing and banging on the the front door of the address."
When she was confronted by officers she kicked one on his right leg.
“She was having difficulties with her sister and she was intoxicated,” said defence solicitor Ross McGowan.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Assaulting a police officer is not acceptable.”
She placed Chrysanthous, 105 Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a conduct requirement she engage with the social work department to help her address her offending behaviour.
She was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.