Dangerous combination: Drunk Bonnybridge offender's 'difficulties' with sister fuelled attack on police

A woman’s ill feelings towards her sister combined with the alcohol she had consumed to fuel a night of violence in Camelon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Chrysanthous, 45, showed up at her sister’s door in the early hours and started making a nuisance of herself, shouting and swearing as she banged on her front door. She was said to have been having “difficulties” with her sister at the time.

When police were eventually called to sort the situation out Chrysanthous responded by lashing out and kicking an officer to his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chrysanthous appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court las Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour in Antonine Street, Camelon on February 21.

Chrysanthous kicked a police officer on his leg when he arrived to deal with her drunken shenanigans (Picture: Police Scotland)

The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 12.50am when police received a call from the witness stating saying her sister appeared to be intoxicated and was shouting and banging on her front door.

"At 1.10am police traced the accused and saw her shouting and swearing and banging on the the front door of the address."

When she was confronted by officers she kicked one on his right leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was having difficulties with her sister and she was intoxicated,” said defence solicitor Ross McGowan.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “Assaulting a police officer is not acceptable.”

She placed Chrysanthous, 105 Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a conduct requirement she engage with the social work department to help her address her offending behaviour.

She was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.