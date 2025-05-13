Cycle of abuse: Bo'ness domestic offender pinned partner to a wall and grabbed her throat

A domestic offender with “anger management issues” grabbed his partner by the throat after being accused of cheating on her.

Nathan McIntosh, 24, was also triggered to lose his temper over something as trivial as a broken games controller.

He himself stated he wanted to do something to end the “cycle of abuse” he was engaged in.

McIntosh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness between July 23, 2023 and October 11, 2024.

McIntosh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard McIntosh and his former partner had known each other since they were at primary school and began a relationship in 2023 and now had two children together.

"She woke up to a message stating the accused had cheated on her,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused became angry with her and while they were in the hallway he pushed her against a wall and grabbed her by the arms, pinning her there.

"He then grabbed her by the throat. She ran to the bedroom where police were called. She then left the house to get away from the accused.”

On another occasion McIntosh lost his temper at her once more and picked her up before driving her down onto a bed – she again managed to get away and lock herself in the bathroom to contact her parents.

One of the violent encounters saw McIntosh get “irate” over a broken Xbox controller and he started to shout and swear at her.

It was stated McIntosh, 62 Grangepans Bo’ness, did not want the “cycle of abuse” to continue and wanted help to be a “better partner to people in the future”.

The court heard he accepted the blame for his behaviour and had tried to “address the anger management issues he has”.

It was said he was living in a “pressure cooker environment” with a young partner and two young children under the one roof.

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “I’m impressed with your attitude and that fact you want to move on with your life.”

He placed McIntosh on a structured deferred sentence for three months to August 7.

