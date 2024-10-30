Cry for help: 'Isolated' offender bricked cop cars at Grangemouth Police Station

An “isolated” offender’s rock chucking vandalism of police car windscreens at Grangemouth Police Station was just his way of trying to get help.

When James Hauxwell, 22, lifted the rock at the rear of the police station and repeatedly threw it at the windscreens of the two cars – until they smashed – he was doing so to get attention so people would assist him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Hauxwell, 22, had pleaded guilty to malicious damage – repeatedly throwing a large rock at police vehicles – at Grangemouth Police Station, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth on September 26.

Tiffany Chisholm, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5pm and the accused attended at the yard at the rear of Grangemouth Police Station and repeatedly threw a large rock at the windscreens of two police vehicles.”

Hauxwell smashed up police cars parked at the rear of Grangemouth Police Station (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The total cost of damage caused to the vehicles was £440.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said it was a sad situation for Hauxwell, who committed the crime as a kind of desperate cry for help.

“Until he gets some help he is going to remain very isolated,” he said.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said she was satisfied Hauxwell had “quite a sad reason for behaving in this way”.

"Obviously it’s a completely unacceptable and dangerous thing to do,” she added.

She placed Hauxwell, 9 Glenside Court, Grangemouth, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to April 24, 2025 to give him access to the support he needs and time to “save up” to pay for the damage he caused.