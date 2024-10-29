Criminal duo, aged 56 and 16, appear in court to answer for Falkirk house break ins

Two people responsible for a series of break-ins and vehicle thefts through the Falkirk area and beyond have now appeared in court for their crimes.

The duo were convicted in connection with a series of crimes at properties in Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Aberuthven, Muthill and Kirkcaldy between April 18 and May 5, 2024.

Patrick O’Reilly, 56, and a 16-year-old male youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, October 11.

O’Reilly was sent to prison for 30 months and disqualified for driving for 10 years, while the teenager will be sentenced at a later date.

The duo were arrested in connection with a series of break-ins and vehicle thefts earlier in the year (Picture: National World)

Detective Constable Mark Chance said: “This kind of crime causes misery in our communities and financial loss to the victims. It will not be tolerated and we urge anyone with concerns about suspicious activity of information in connection with housebreakings and theft to get in touch with police.”