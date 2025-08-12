Court order breach leads to another twist in the tale of Denny's mysterious XL Bully case

A long running case which started with an out of control XL Bully has ended with an offender being placed under overnight house arrest.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Grace Docherty, 41, had previously pleaded guilty to breaching the 1991 dangerous dog act by allowing an XL Bully dog to be out in public without a muzzle or on a lead in Little Denny Road, Denny on May 23 last year.

At at court appearance at the start of the year it was stated the people impacted by this offence are neighbours of Docherty, who normally got on very well with her – it was just “unfortunate” this happened while the dog was in her “care”.

At that court particular appearance in January no actual confirmation could be given as to whether the dog had been destroyed or not.

Docherty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Police investigations had been carried out and it was “understood” the dog had been put down but they could not say for certain.

Docherty claimed she had given the dog – which she said actually belonged to her daughter – to a stranger so they could do the necessary duty of taking the dog to the vet to put it down.

At the time Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “So she hands over the dog to someone she doesn’t know, to have the dog destroyed. What was she doing in possession of a dog like that in the first place.

"She hands over the dog to this stranger and they promise to kill the dog.”

He said he had no choice but to defer sentence on Docherty until later in 2025 to find out once and for all if the dog had been destroyed.

Docherty was subsequently placed on a community payback order, which she then breached.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Billy Hendry, defence solicitor, said Docherty had made some payments towards her compensation order, but said her “social anxiety” made other parts of her order difficult.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki revoked the community payback order and placed Docherty, 60 Little Denny Road, Denny, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next three months.

