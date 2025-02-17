Court need answers from 50 years married couple following Bonnybridge domestic assault
Clifford Daniels, 75, did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – punching her on the head and seizing her by the neck to her injury at an address in Greenacre Road, Bonnybridge, on August 15 last year.
The court heard Daniels was not present because he had supposedly relocated to Devon.
It was stated he had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, but there was some confusion as to whether he and his wife of 50 years – the victim in the case – were still together.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Daniels, address listed as 45 Greenacre until March 13 to get further information on his partner’s views on whether or not a non-harassment order is required.