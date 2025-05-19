Court hears Camelon offender spend Christmas cooling off in custody after festive domestic

A domestic disagreement saw an offender spend Christmas in custody after he threatened to smash up items in his house.

Mark McRae, 55. appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – threatening to break household items – at an address in Clarinda Avenue, Camelon, on December 22 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "The complainer and the accused had known each other for 15 years and were both staying in the address together. It was 1am and both were intoxicated, engaging in a verbal disagreement.

"The accused began shouting, saying he was going to smash up the house. Police were contacted and the accused was arrested.”

McRae was arrested and spent the Christmas period in custody (Picture: Police Scotland)

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said McRae, 2 Heritage Drive, Carron, had spent almost four full days in custody over the Christmas period for his offence.

Sheriff Craig Harris took note of the period in custody and the fact he had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and simply admonished him.

