Concerns over what 'mechanisms' army had in place to deal with Falkirk domestic offender

A sheriff raised questions regarding whether or not a serviceman’s domestic abuse of his former partner was being dealt with inside the confines of the armed forces.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at the court last Thursday, Ross Callahan, 27, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex-partner at various addresses in Shieldhill and Reddingmuirhead between July 16, 2019 and June 10, 2023.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted sentence had been deferred for a full year by Sheriff Christopher Shead back in February 2024, when he heard the army had “mechanisms in place” to deal internally with his offending behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges stated at one stage Callahan requested his partner to harm him with a knife.

Callahan was back at Falkirk Sheriff Court a year after his sentence had been deferred (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last year defence solicitor Martin Morrow said a report from the army was available for the court to study – Callahan had returned to the armed forces in June 2021.

"I spoke with his commanding officer,” said Mr Morrow. “They have support mechanisms in place for this type of thing within the army. They have their own internal processes they have to look at.

"We could get a report from the army about what steps were taken by them and what steps were put in place to assist him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time Sheriff Shead agreed to do just, noting the case was indeed “unusual” and deferred sentence on Callahan, 43 Wallace Crescent, Brightons, for 12 months to ask for a status report from the army at the end of the period.

Consideration of a non-harassment order was also continued to Callahan’s next appearance.

Last Thursday Sheriff Harris was a bit perplexed by the report from the army, which went into details regarding Callahan’s progress as a soldier, but did not specifically deal with the offence he had committed.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, stated the relationship between Callahan was now at an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has no intention of establishing any contact with the complainer,” she said. “He has moved on and is in a new relationship. This matter has to be concluded by the court before the army does anything.

"Whatever the army will do has to be determined by what the court does today.”

Sheriff Harris simply admonished Callahan and did not impose a non-harassment order.